Testing in Mallorca

The test rate remains well above the 5% World Health Organization target.

14-12-2020Curro Viera

The Monday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 210 new positive cases with a positive test rate of 8.1% from 2,592 tests. Of these 210 cases, 207 are in Mallorca. The other three are in Ibiza.

In the hospitals there are 203 patients on wards in Mallorca, seventeen in Ibiza and seven in Minorca. These 227 represent an increase of 19. In intensive care units there are two more patients - 53 in all: 46 in Mallorca, four in Ibiza and three in Minorca.

Covid-19 graphic of new cases on the Balearic Islands

Primary care is currently attending to 3,818 people in Mallorca, 218 in Ibiza, 143 in Minorca and eight in Formentera. Ninety-nine people, one of whom was in hospital, have recovered. The ministry has not announced any more fatalities. The figure remains 430.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.