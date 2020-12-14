The Monday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 210 new positive cases with a positive test rate of 8.1% from 2,592 tests. Of these 210 cases, 207 are in Mallorca. The other three are in Ibiza.

In the hospitals there are 203 patients on wards in Mallorca, seventeen in Ibiza and seven in Minorca. These 227 represent an increase of 19. In intensive care units there are two more patients - 53 in all: 46 in Mallorca, four in Ibiza and three in Minorca.

Primary care is currently attending to 3,818 people in Mallorca, 218 in Ibiza, 143 in Minorca and eight in Formentera. Ninety-nine people, one of whom was in hospital, have recovered. The ministry has not announced any more fatalities. The figure remains 430.