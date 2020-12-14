The latest figures for active cases of coronavirus in Mallorca's 53 municipalities indicate increases in 39.

The larger municipalities are showing quite marked increases. In Palma there are 323 more cases than there were on Friday last week. In Manacor, where the number had been going down, there is a new increase.

There are decreases in just four municipalities, with no changes in ten. Figures in brackets show changes from Friday, December 11.

Palma 2,298 (+323)

Inca 219 (+32)

Marratxi 218 (+37)

Sa Pobla 201 (+27)

Calvia 198 (+35)

Manacor 177 (+25)

Soller 139 (+9)

Llucmajor 115 (+16)

Pollensa 104 (+9)

Lloseta 69 (+14)

Alcudia 59 (+21)

Andratx 59 (+11)

Binissalem 59 (+10)

Muro 55 (+9)

Felanitx 49 (+7)

Capdepera 47 (+9)

Santanyi 46 (+1)

Sant Joan 41 (no change)

Santa Margalida 41 (+2)

Son Servera 39 (+16)

Santa Maria 36 (+4)

Campos 32 (+1)

Arta 28 (+6)

Selva 24 (-1)

Consell 23 (no change)

Montuiri 23 (+2)

Alaro 21 (+2)

Petra 19 (+6)

Ses Salines 19 (+6)

Valldemossa 18 (+3)

Sant Llorenç 17 (+4)

Llubi 15 (+3)

Sencelles 15 (no change)

Algaida 14 (+1)

Porreres 14 (no change)

Bunyola 12 (-1)

Ariany 11 (+3)

Esporles 11 (no change)

Campanet 8 (no change)

Sineu 8 (+2)

Vilafranca 8 (+1)

Maria de la Salut 7 (+5)

Costitx 5 (+1)

Puigpunyent 5 (+1)

Deya 3 (+1)

Mancor de la Vall 3 (no change)

Banyalbufar 2 (+1)

Santa Eugenia 2 (-2)

Buger 1 (+1)

Fornalutx 1 (-5)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)