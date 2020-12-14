The leader of the opposition in the Balearic parliament, Biel Company, slammed the Balearic government today for their "muddled approach" to the coronavirus. Company told local MPs that the only thing the government was doing was confusing the general public. "People don´t even know if they can get together over Christmas or not," he said.

He also slammed the Balearic government for causing "incredible damage" to the local economy. Balearic President Francina Armengol announced a whole series of restrictive measures this morning as the number of cases of the coronavirus continue to rise.