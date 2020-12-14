Rise in the number of cases.

The leader of the opposition in the Balearic parliament, Biel Company, slammed the Balearic government today for their "muddled approach" to the coronavirus. Company told local MPs that the only thing the government was doing was confusing the general public. "People don´t even know if they can get together over Christmas or not," he said.

He also slammed the Balearic government for causing "incredible damage" to the local economy. Balearic President Francina Armengol announced a whole series of restrictive measures this morning as the number of cases of the coronavirus continue to rise.

Nigel Stack / Hace less than a minute

And Biel Company would do what different?

Adam / Hace about 1 hour

Starting to turn into an absolute MESS and the lack of cooperation or interest from the Police is also noteworthy and actually is the cause of the lack of respect for anything this government says ! Very Confusing and there is a difference between being consequent and making rules which are not possible to control , Holiday´s this will be totally out of control as there will be no Police anywhere .

