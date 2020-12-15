It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma with a light southerly breeze, a high of 18 and a low of 6 degrees.

Estellencs is sunny but very windy with a top temperature of 17 and an overnight low of 10.

The sun’s out in Santanyi all day long and it’s 19 degrees with a light wind and a low of 9.

Muro is partly sunny, partly cloudy with mild winds, a high of 20 degrees and a low of 8.

It’s 16 degrees and sunny in Valldemossa with a light northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 9.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Alaró.