80% of restaurants in Mallorca don’t have any outdoor space for customers, according to CAEB President Alfonso Robledo and Pimem President Eugènia Cusí.

They spoke out after a meeting with the President of the Government Francina Armengol, Economic Model Minister Iago Negueruela, the President of the Consell, Catalina Cladera, Palma Mayor José Hila, UGT Secretary José García and CCOO Secretary General Silvia Montejano.

The Government, the Consell and Cort have announced that around 7 million euros worth of aid for the Catering Sector to alleviate the economic effects of the coronavirus restrictions.

1,500 euros per person will be given to bars, cafés and restaurants with less than 20 workers.

“The agreement aims to help the Catering Sector and can be expanded according to demand,” said Catalina Cladera.

Mayor Hila has confirmed that restaurants won’t have to pay terraces fees for the first quarter of 2021 which will save them around 450,000 euros.

1.3 million euros worth of grants will also be available for catering, small businesses and the self-employed between January and March 2021 and restaurateurs will be able to delay payment of water and waste collection for bills issued between August 2020 and April 2021.

"We are in a very complicated situation, but we're confident of recovering level 1, which is essential to establish safe corridors with Europe,” said Minister Negueruela who announced that an inter-institutional agreement is being created to reactivate the Catering Sector.

“Many restaurants will be forced to close because they don’t have terraces,” said Robledo.

“80% of businesses will be affected and the situation is what it is and we need to move forward,” added Cusi. “The aid does not solve the income statement, but it is a qualitative leap."

There are 4,000 restaurant companies in Palma that don’t have terraces and they’ll be affected most by the new restrictions.