By chance, the same day that the Balearic Government ordered the closure of the interior of Mallorca’s restaurants from next Friday, the Michelin Guide recognised the island’s gastronomy with two news stars being awarded and most chefs maintaining theirs, including the first British chef to have ever won a Michelin Star in Spain, Marc Fosh.

Marc, who has worked on Mallorca for over 20 years, opened Restaurant Marc Fosh 12 years ago and in 2017 won his second Michelin Star at the restaurant and has maintained it ever since.

Fosh is located in the stylish surroundings of the 17th century Hotel Convent de la Missió in the very heart of Palma and yesterday he was extremely pleased, on behalf of his entire team, to have maintained the star for another year, which has been far from easy.

Marc said: “I think it’s a wonderful achievement to constantly retain the star and I’m very proud of our extremely talented and hard working team.

“It’s also great to see that Michelin is continuing to recognise restaurants in Mallorca and that we now have two more starred restaurants that will help raise the profile of our wonderful gastronomy here on the island.”

The two new Michelin Star have been awarded to Benet and Jaume Vicens and Santi Taura, whose respective restaurants, Bens d’Avall, and Dins, managed to be recognised with their first stars.

Furthermore, Andreu Genestra’s restaurant, in Capdepera, received a green star, which is a new category in the Michelin Guide in recognition of sustainability and awareness.

Lloseta chef Santi Taura said that he was very happy that “his cooking has received recognition of this magnitude for the first time.”

Taura also explained: “We don’t invent anything, we only cook things that are documented in our gastronomic history, such as Fornet de la Soca, but in a restaurant.”

Benet Vicens recalled the disagreements they have historically had with the famous guide.

“Once they took us out of it because they thought we had closed, when in reality what was being sold was the farm next door.”

Vicens, whom his colleagues call “the teacher,” does not believe that this recognition will change his philosophy.

“You have to be very careful. I have seen other restaurants fall and it is very sad.”

Vicens stressed that the person in charge of the kitchen is his son Jaume while he is around, responsible “for a bit of everything.”

Another positive note was the recognition of Andreu Genestra’s restaurant at the Hotel Predi Son Jaumell in Capdepera with the ‘green’ Michelin star, an acknowledgment from the guide to restaurants that have shown extreme care for sustainability.

It was the first time this distinction was awarded and Genestra’s was the only restaurant in Mallorca to achieve it, along with twenty others across the rest of Spain.

The negative note was the loss of the two stars of the Zaranda restaurant, by Fernando Arellano, when it closed permanently.

The restaurants Adrián Quetglas, Es Racó des Teix, Es Fum, Andreu Genestra, Marc Fosh, Maca de Castro and Voro maintained their star. Miceli, by Marga Coll, and Can Boqueta, by Kiko Martonell all entered the select section of the guide.

The gala was held on Monday night in Madrid, but due to the current situation caused by COVID-19 it was an online event presented by Cayetana Guillén-Cuervo and Miguel Ángel Muñoz with the presence of politicians, chefs and sponsors.