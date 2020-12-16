A Galician businessman has been arrested in Palma in connection with alleged corruption at the Balearic Port Authority.

Guardia Civil Officers searched APB headquarters in Palma, Mahón and Ibiza on July 23 and confiscated some documents.

The APB President, Gual de Torrella, Vice President Miguel Puigserver, and Directors, Juan Carlos Plaza, José Fernando Berenguer and Armando Parada were arrested the next day.

The investigation is shrouded in secrecy but the case is reportedly related to the alleged awarding of moorings in Minorca and tenders for public contracts.

Investigators are trying to determine whether Jesús D.B. was given inside information about the investigation; if so it could lead to public officials being charged with sharing secret data.

Jesús D.B. will appear in court on Wednesday accused of a crime of revealing secrets.