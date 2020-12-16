Palma.—Mallorca’s food distribution sector is planning to bring Palma to a stand still by mounting a 1,500 strong lorry demonstration along the Paseo Martitimo and through the city centre in protest against the new restrictions which have been introduced with the island moving up into Tier 4 Covid control, the harshest in Spain over Christmas and possible the New Year.

Food and drink suppliers, already having taken a huge hit due to the mass closure of hotels and subsequent closure of food and drink outlets in key resorts over the summer as a result of the pandemic, now fear that the new restrictions on the hostelry sector will cost the sector millions in losses of revenue.

Sources said yesterday that over the past few weeks, distributors have been stocking up their warehouses to deal with the seasonal demand for food and drink, but now that tighter restrictions have been introduced for the hostelry industry, demand has fallen extremely sharply.

And, the business community at large is worried about just how bad the fall out of Tier 4 is going to be.

Carmen Planas, the president of the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations, CAEB, has said that the government’s new restrictions were necessary but called for there to be greater help for business.

“The most important thing is health control in order to reactivate the economy and employment.

Tax burden

“ They are necessary measures because we have a very high incidence, but we are asking that all authorities - including town halls - protect businesses and workers through more aid. The tax burden needs to be reduced.”