The Confederation of Balearic Business Association’s restaurant and hostelry department said yesterday that it is bracing itself for the Tier 4 restrictions on bars and restaurants to remain in place in Majorca until the end of February.

As of last night, bars and restaurants had to close their interiors and during the week, ensure their terraces are closed in time for clients to meet the 10pm curfew.

On Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of fiestas and Bank Holidays, all bars and restaurants will have to close completely at 6pm.

