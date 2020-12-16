Calvia town hall is spending 125,000 euros on a local shopping incentive scheme. Residents of the municipality can obtain vouchers worth twenty euros via the town hall website. As with similar schemes elsewhere, consumers pay fifty per cent of this (ten euros) in order to receive the vouchers, which are limited to six per person. The town hall will meet the cost of the ten euros difference.

The vouchers can be purchased until December 20 and will be valid until the end of February. The limit on the number of vouchers includes ones that may have been acquired prior to this Christmas campaign.