The Balearic health ministry's Wednesday report indicates 442 new positive cases of coronavirus. This is the second highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic.

These 442 cases, it needs stressing, were from 5,940 tests, a much higher number of tests than is usually the case. The positive test rate is 7.44%, which is above the World Health Organization's five per cent target but is only slightly higher than the rate on Tuesday - 7.39% from 4,587 tests and 339 positives.

Mallorca accounts for 397 of the 442 cases, Ibiza 24, Minorca eight and Formentera thirteen.

In the hospitals, there are 242 patients on wards in Mallorca, sixteen in Ibiza and eight in Minorca. There are 47 ICU patients in Mallorca, three in Ibiza and three in Minorca. Twenty more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 182 people have recovered. The ministry has confirmed three more fatalities. The total is now 435.

At municipality level, however, there are decreases in the number of active cases in 23 of the 53 municipalities (figures compared with Tuesday). Palma, Calvia and Sa Pobla are among the municipalities that have registered decreases.

Palma 2,340 (-21)

Inca 223 (-5)

Marratxi 221 (-9)

Sa Pobla 200 (-7)

Calvia 184 (-18)

Manacor 173 (-8)

Soller 131 (-12)

Llucmajor 118 (-5)

Pollensa 109 (+1)

Lloseta 87 (+2)

Alcudia 74 (+6)

Andratx 61 (no change)

Binissalem 59 (no change)

Muro 56 (-1)

Capdepera 52 (+2)

Felanitx 52 (no change)

Santa Margalida 47 (-2)

Santanyi 43 (-4)

Son Servera 41 (+2)

Sant Joan 40 (-1)

Santa Maria 35 (-1)

Campos 31 (-1)

Arta 29 (+1)

Consell 25 (-1)

Montuiri 25 (+1)

Selva 25 (-1)

Llubi 22 (+3)

Alaro 21 (no change)

Petra 20 (-1)

Ses Salines 20 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 20 (+2)

Sencelles 16 (+1)

Valldemossa 14 (-3)

Ariany 13 (no change)

Porreres 13 (no change)

Sineu 12 (+1)

Algaida 11 (-3)

Bunyola 10 (-2)

Campanet 10 (no change)

Esporles 8 (-3)

Vilafranca 8 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 7 (no change)

Costitx 5 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 4 (+1)

Deya 3 (no change)

Banyalbufar 2 (no change)

Puigpunyent 2 (-3)

Santa Eugenia 2 (no change)

Buger 1 (no change)

Fornalutx 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)