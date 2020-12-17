MALLORCACARHIRECOMPANY.COM Long term vehicle rental available from just 10 € per day. Call 627-294626.



WOODEN STUDIO EASEL. Height 60cm, mast adjusted to 240cm. In good condition, little used. 75 €. Contact 665-917747.





OPEL CORSA 1.2 FOR SALE, low consumption, runs perfectly, appointment already made for the MOT in December. Good exterior and interior condition. Recently serviced and tyres changed at the beginning of the year. Colour blue. Year 2000, 110,000 kms, petrol, 3 doors, 70cv, manual. 1,599 €. Tel. 608-571438.



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





NEW BIKE NEVER BEEN USED. Decathlon Btwin original 7. Bought for 1,000 € and selling for bargain price of 395 €. Complete with helmet and tyre accessories. Pop along to Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustín or call Angela on 609-848622.



4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com





CHRISTMAS IS JUST around the corner. Why not pop along to Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin and pick up a bargain. Plenty of decorations and gift ideas for all ages. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.CAR



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



FREE ADVERTS. With every lineage advert placed on our website you will receive the same advert published in the newspaper on the same day free of charge. Call 971-788405 to place your advert.





UNUSUAL WHITE CHAIR with tiger upholstery. Price 50 €. Cancer Care Charity Shop, San Agustín. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself. Lots more furniture available.



SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



SELLING YOUR PROPERTY? Inmobiliaria Lliteras, API registered and established over 30 years, offers home owners a comprehensive and professional service. Our sales team, in- house lawyers and financial experts are at your disposal from listing to post completion. For prompt attention call 607-455350 (and whatsapp), email: inmobiliaria@gestorialliteras.com





LEGAL BUILD with Tourist Licence/ Cedula in Costitx. 14,700 m² of land with great open- plan designed home and separate stone guest house. Mains electricity. Possibility to build a swimming pool. 450,000 € Ref. 9443. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





CHARMING FINCA with Cédula in tranquil area of Costitx. 80 m² home tastefully renovated throughout, new installations, flooring, double glazed windows and two woodburners. Sitting room, fantastic dining kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. Porch, roof terrace, swimming pool. 285,000 € negotiable. Ref. 9399. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.