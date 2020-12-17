Vanessa Cabau of the Hotel Gloria with Jason Moore

Vanessa Cabau of the Hotel Gloria with Jason Moore.

16-12-2020Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

This year has been an especially difficult one and the Bulletin wanted to show their gratitude to all the people who have helped and supported us during 2020.

We are presenting readers and supporters with two bottles of premium virgin olive courtesy of our friends at Oli de Mallorca. We thought long and hard about a gift which was both useful and healthy and we went for Majorcan olive oil.

We will be continuing with the presentations today and tomorrow at the offices of our Subscribers Club on the Paseo Mallorca. The presents were presented by Bulletin editor Jason Moore and Caterina Noguerra of our Subscribers Club.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.