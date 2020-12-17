Mass screening for coronavirus in people over the age of 16 began in Soller on Wednesday and 5 of the 1,136 tests performed were positive.

“The Healthcare Professionals who were transferred to Soller to carry out the tests were very well organised,” according to Soller Health Councillor Catalina Pomar, who spent most of the day at Son Angelats Sports Centre.

The tests were organised according to the system used for polling stations with residents of l’Horta and Puerto Soller first to be tested. The centres will be open until Sunday so that residents who couldn't attend during the week can get tested.

"In the early hours of the day there were a lot of people and it looked like the 35 Healthcare Professionals on duty would be overwhelmed, but from mid-morning there was almost no waiting,” said Councillor Pomar.

The high incidence of Covid-19 in Soller during the last few weeks forced the Government to implement tighter restrictions and carry out mass screenings with antigen tests.