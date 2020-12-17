Thursday's report from the regional health ministry indicates 532 new positive cases in the Balearics as a whole, of which 494 are in Mallorca. The highest number of tests yet carried out - 6,052 - gave a test rate of 8.79%. The 532 is the second highest daily rate; on August 19 there were 570 cases.

In the hospitals, there are two more patients in intensive care units in Mallorca, increasing the total to 49; the number is 55 for the whole of the Balearics. On wards, however, there is a decrease. There are 248 patients in all, 229 of whom are in Mallorca (thirteen fewer than on Wednesday).

Twenty-eight more patients have left hospital and a further 277 who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. The ministry has confirmed two more deaths. The total now stands at 437.

At municipality level, active cases have increased in 23 municipalities (figures compared with Wednesday) and have decreased in twelve.

Palma 2,381 (+41)

Inca 242 (+19)

Marratxi 217 (-4)

Sa Pobla 190 (-10)

Calvia 182 (-2)

Manacor 176 (+3)

Soller 129 (-2)

Llucmajor 129 (+11)

Pollensa 108 (-1)

Lloseta 90 (+3)

Alcudia 84 (+10)

Andratx 64 (+3)

Binissalem 61 (+2)

Santanyi 56 (+13)

Capdepera 55 (+3)

Muro 54 (-2)

Santa Margalida 53 (+6)

Felanitx 52 (no change)

Son Servera 42 (+1)

Sant Joan 41 (+1)

Santa Maria 35 (no change)

Arta 30 (+1)

Campos 29 (-2)

Selva 26 (+1)

Montuiri 25 (no change)

Petra 24 (+4)

Consell 23 (-2)

Llubi 23 (+1)

Alaro 21 (no change)

Ses Salines 20 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 19 (-1)

Sencelles 16 (no change)

Valldemossa 15 (+1)

Ariany 13 (no change)

Porreres 13 (no change)

Sineu 12 (no change)

Algaida 11 (no change)

Campanet 11 (+1)

Bunyola 10 (no change)

Esporles 7 (-1)

Maria de la Salut 7 (no change)

Vilafranca 7 (-1)

Costitx 5 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 5 (+1)

Deya 3 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 3 (+1)

Banyalbufar 2 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 2 (+1)

Buger 1 (no change)

Estellencs 1 (+1)

Fornalutx 1 (no change)

Puigpunyent 1 (-1)

Escorca 0 (no change)