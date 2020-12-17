Bars, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to continue putting tables and chairs in parking spaces outside their premises “for a good part of next year,” according to Palma Mayor José Hila.

He said around 1,010 establishments in the city are using parking spaces on public roads as terraces and revealed that Palma City Council is working on "small changes” to the measures, which will be announced soon.

"Level 4 prevents people from entering bars and cafes and that forces us to make outside space available to prevent closures," added Councillor Jarabo, who indicated that terrace occupancy will continue to be free until March 3.

He also said “other measures" will be introduced, which will save restaurateurs around half a million euros and make it easier for employees “to keep their jobs".