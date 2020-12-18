The Friday report from the regional health ministry states 497 new positive cases with a test rate of 8.7% from 5,712 tests. The number of cases is therefore down by 35 compared with Thursday, but the test rate is much the same (it was 8.79% on Thursday) as there were 340 fewer tests.

Of the 497, 453 are in Mallorca (there were 494 on Thursday); eighteen in Ibiza, ten in Minorca and sixteen in Formentera.

The number of patients in intensive care units is down by two to 53 - 47 in Mallorca, three in Ibiza and three in Minorca. On the wards, the total is up by ten to 258 - 237 patients in Mallorca, sixteen in Ibiza and five in Minorca.

Primary care is currently monitoring 4,635 people in Mallorca, 252 in Ibiza, 158 in Minorca and forty in Formentera. Twenty-nine more patients have left hospital, while a further 225 who were being monitored have recovered. The ministry has confirmed three more deaths. The total is 440.

In all, 29,441 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded since the start of the pandemic. The number of people who have recovered is 23,435.

At municipality level, there are increases in the number of active cases in 22 municipalities (figures in brackets show changes from Thursday).

Palma 2,409 (+28)

Inca 237 (-5)

Marratxi 208 (-9)

Calvia 184 (+2)

Sa Pobla 184 (-6)

Manacor 179 (+3)

Pollensa 137 (+29)

Llucmajor 132 (+3)

Soller 123 (-6)

Alcudia 97 (+13)

Lloseta 96 (+6)

Andratx 65 (+1)

Binissalem 62 (+1)

Santanyi 60 (+4)

Capdepera 58 (+3)

Muro 57 (+3)

Santa Margalida 51 (-2)

Felanitx 50 (-2)

Son Servera 45 (+3)

Sant Joan 41 (no change)

Santa Maria 36 (+1)

Selva 29 (+3)

Arta 28 (-2)

Campos 28 (-1)

Montuiri 25 (no change)

Petra 25 (+1)

Llubi 24 (+1)

Consell 22 (-1)

Ses Salines 22 (+2)

Alaro 20 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 19 (no change)

Sencelles 15 (-1)

Valldemossa 13 (-2)

Bunyola 12 (+2)

Porreres 12 (-1)

Algaida 11 (no change)

Ariany 11 (-2)

Campanet 11 (no change)

Sineu 11 (-1)

Vilafranca 8 (+1)

Esporles 7 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 7 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 6 (+1)

Costitx 5 (no change)

Deya 3 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 3 (no change)

Banyalbufar 2 (no change)

Buger 2 (+1)

Lloret de Vistalegre 2 (no change)

Estellencs 1 (no change)

Puigpunyent 1 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (-1)