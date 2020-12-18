Rafa Nadal & wife María Francisca Perelló in Puerto Portals

Rafa Nadal & wife María Francisca Perelló in Puerto Portals

17-12-2020Pere Bota

Rafa Nadal took his wife, María Francisca Perelló out for a pre-Christmas lunch in Puerto Portals on Thursday.

The couple spent the afternoon on the terrace of a well-known restaurant and tried to keep a low profile, but when you’re a famous tennis player it’s very difficult to go unnoticed, even when you’re wearing a mask.

Several diners recognised the happy couple who left the restaurant at around 17:00 and looked as if they'd enjoyed their lunch in the sunshine.

Rafa and Mery drove off in a top of the range Kia Sorento, which is the car brand that sponsors the Mallorcan tennis.

