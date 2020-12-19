Some schools in the Balearic Islands are asking children to take their books and school supplies home for the Christmas holidays, because there’s a possibility that their return to class will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pupils are supposed to return to school on January 8 but some schools are including that Friday in the holidays so the children will go back to class on January 11 instead.

The Ministry of Education insists that "there is no change" to the return to school dates.

"For now the schools are managing the coronavirus situation very well, so there will be no change unless there is a recommendation from the Health Ministry to postpone the return to class,” said Education sources. ”Some centres are making this recommendation as a precaution and we have received information about it, but for now nothing more can be said."

Rumours

Rumours are rife amongst parents and students about what might happen in the coming weeks if the coronavirus situation gets worse and how it might affect their curriculum.