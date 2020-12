Coronavirus infections in the Balearic Islands continue to soar and in the last week the 14-day incidence figure per 100,000 inhabitants of COVID has increased by 40%, from 237 to 328, according to Health Minister Patricia Gómez, who stressed that Mallorca is still at extreme risk.

She also repeated the need to comply with the coronavirus restrictions and confirmed that the Government is debating the need to increase the penalty for non-compliance.