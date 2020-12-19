Virtual Pollensa on show.

On Wednesday, the Council of Majorca staged the Mallorca Virtual Show. A tourism promotion event aimed at the three main tourism markets - the UK, Germany and Spain - some 600 people took part.

These included tour operator and travel agency representatives, and various municipalities took the opportunity to exhibit themselves. Pollensa was one of them.

As the town hall put it: “We were able to have a virtual booth through which we established a live communication network with potential customers.”

Anything that promotes the hoped-for reactivation of tourism next year has to be welcomed, so well done the Council and the town hall.