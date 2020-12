Officers from the Homicide Division of the National Police Force have launched an investigation into the death of a homeless man in Palma.

The body of the victim who’s believed to be a Bulgarian national aged around 45 was found under a bridge on the Vía de Cintura near Polígono Son Castelló on Thursday night.

Officers say there were no signs of violence on the body and confirmed that an autopsy is being carried out to determine the exact cause of death.