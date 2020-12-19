On Saturday, the regional health ministry reported 535 new positive cases of coronavirus in the Balearics. In Mallorca there were 497, an increase of 44 compared with Friday. The positive test rate was up to 9.46%; there were 5,655 tests.

For the Balearics as a whole, the daily numbers of new cases since Monday have risen significantly. The Monday figure, which was on the basis of fewer tests carried out on the Sunday, was 210. On Tuesday it was 339; Wednesday 442; Thursday 532; and Friday 497.

In Mallorca specifically, there were 207 new cases on Monday. This figure rose to 397 by Wednesday, to 494 on Thursday and 453 on Friday.

The Saturday report indicates that the number of patients in intensive care units has gone down by one to 52; it fell by two on Friday. On hospital wards in the Balearics, the number of patients has risen by nine to 267. Nineteen more patients have left hospital, while 269 other people who were being monitored by primary care have recovered.

The ministry has confirmed four more deaths. The total since the start of the pandemic is 444.

The data for active cases per municipality have not been updated. The Friday data indicated increases in 22 of Mallorca's 53 municipalities.