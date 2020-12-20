The Balearic minister for public administration, Isabel Castro, said on Saturday that joint inspection operations involving government inspectors, local police forces, the National Police and the Guardia Civil will be stepped up over the festive period. These will be paying particular attention to shops, malls, bars and restaurants. Part of the effort to prevent crowds, they will also ensure that Covid rules are being respected.

Castro explained that since Covid-specific joint operations were started, there have been 1,059 inspections and 789 proceedings for breaches of regulations.

In addition, she said that after the approval of the July decree which set out fines for breaches, there were 5,532 reports up to the end of the first week of September. Of these, 660 related to establishments and the others to individuals.

The minister appealed to the public's responsibility and recommended avoiding crowds in shops and malls. She advised that people wait or return later when things are quieter.

Castro stressed that the government's strategy in respect of inspections is in order to ensure compliance with regulations and is not about raising revenue from fines.

The most serious offences could incur fines of up to 100,000 euros and the closure of businesses for up to three years.