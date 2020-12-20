The army involved with Mallorca contact tracing

Over one hundred members of the armed forces now involved.

Thirty more soldiers from the General Command in the Balearics will be added to the one hundred who are already engaged in track and trace. They will join the effort on Monday, there having been a request for more assistance from the regional health ministry.

In September, the General Command created an Epidemiological Surveillance Unit to coordinate with the regional authorities. There are now four surveillance sections which include psychologists, health and military personnel. Most of the military personnel are from the army; there are just thirteen from the air force and navy.

Since joining the track-and-trace effort, the military personnel have made 40,000 contacts.

