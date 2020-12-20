The health ministry's report for Sunday shows the highest number of tests carried out so far over a 24-hour period - 6,271. From these there were 407 new positive cases, which gives a positive test rate of 6.49%, which is down on the 9.46% on Saturday based on 5,655 tests (535 new cases). Of the 407 cases, 392 were in Mallorca.

The number of patients on hospital wards in the Balearics has risen by eleven to 278. Of these, 255 are in Mallorca. In intensive care units, the number of patients - 52 - is the same as on Saturday.

Two hundred and one more people have recovered, nine of whom were in hospital. The ministry has not reported any more deaths. The total remains 444.