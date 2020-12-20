Covid-19 antigen testing and the collection of negative PCR tests is underway at ports and airports in the Balearic Islands and so far it’s been a smooth transition with passengers arriving at Son Sant Joan able to have a test in 5 minutes.

On Sunday there were no queues, people were not crowding in the areas specially set up for testing at the Airport and the press was also allowed to watch the tests being carried out.

“There are 30 people collecting negative PCR tests from domestic travellers from the Peninsula at Palma Airport today, but it's possible that more will be deployed, depending on the number of people arrive at Son Sant Joan in the run up to Christmas,” said Coordinator Toni Riera. "The main goal of those carrying out the tests is to avoid unnecessary queues and long waits for passengers who need to have a test, so they'll be there as long as flights are arriving.”

The special waiting area that's been set up for tests at the airport can accommodate 25-30 passengers and can be expanded if necessary. Passengers who have the test must remain seated and usually get their results in around 7-8 minutes.

The data for passengers who arrived at Palma Airport on Sunday is not available yet, but officials say two of the flights were half full and the third was full.

The Government deployed 215 Health Professionals at ports and airports on Sunday to control entry to the Balearic Islands, as agreed with the Central Government and the Canary Islands.

Travellers who are listed as residents of the Balearics can have a free PCR test at any of the 222 analysis centres on the Peninsula.