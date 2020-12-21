Hoteliers in Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands say they expect to recover 50% of the turnover they recorded in 2019 during the 2021 summer season and are confident that there will be sufficient coronavirus control measures in Germany, Britain, Scandinavia, Switzerland, France and Italy to allow ‘safe corridors’ to be established.

“The situation is very complicated for many companies and we must prepare as best we can for the beginning of the next summer season, we have to be proactive,” said Hotel Business Federation of Mallorca President, Maria Frontera.

The Spanish Tourist Offices in Berlin and London as well as DRV and ABTA agree that demand for holidays Mallorca will soar as soon as the health situation gets back to normal.

"There is a desire to travel, but first we have to reduce the levels of contagion at holiday destinations," said Spanish Tourist Office Representatives.

Hoteliers are confident that the situation will change from March, but they expect the start of the season to be delayed until the end of May or the first two weeks of June.

The financial health of the German Tourist Group, TUI is a major concern for small, medium and large hotel chains in the Balearic Islands.

TUI has received about 5 billion euros from the German Government since March to solve liquidity problems caused by the lack of income, traffic restrictions and border closures between countries as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the last FEHM meeting of emitting markets, Berlin OET Director, Arturo Ortiz said “the German Government could assume 25% of the capital of TUI, which guarantees the future of the tourist group."

DRV sources confirm that Berlin will stand by Tourism companies such as TUI, Alltours, Schauinsland, FTI and DER Touristik, which were viable before Covid.

Vaccination

Immunisation is already underway in the UK and the results of these first few weeks will influence marketing and reservation campaigns for the next summer season.