A total of 756 antigen tests were performed on visitors from the Peninsula on Sunday, the first day of checks on domestic travellers at Balearic ports and airports and four people tested positive for coronavirus.

All domestic and international travellers must provide a negative PCR test to gain entry to the Balearic Islands and if they can’t provide evidence that they're free of coronavirus they must either take an antigen test, or quarantine at home.

400 tests were performed in Mallorca and three were positive; 135 were performed in Minorca and none were positive and 221 were performed in Ibiza and one was positive.