The Espai d’Art i Cultura Can Planes in Sa Pobla has been doing a roaring trade this year, with a much higher number of visitors than in previous years.

8,315 people visited the museum in 2019 up from 3,014 in 2016, but the Authorities fully expect to top that this year.

Besides the general tickets, Can Planes Museum also offers workshops, presentations, conferences, school visits and scheduled excursions.

“School visits to sa Pobla Centres have become increasingly popular in the last three months,” says Sa Pobla Culture Councillor Antoni Simó Tomàs, who estimates that “Around 1,000 children have visited the Art i Covid Exhibition at Can Planes Museum since September.”

One of the main objectives of the Culture Department is to "enhance the pedagogical and educational aspect of Can Planes” adds Councillor Tomàs.

Exhibitions & Events

A series of events have been held since October 9 within the Art i Covid cycle, which have proved very popular with visitors who want to participate in the various cultural proposals scheduled and enjoy the art exhibition.

At least 1,500 people have already visited the show which will close at the end of the year.

The permanent exhibition of the Museu de Sant Antoni at Can Planes is also a big draw, particularly in December, January and February and so far this year the pandemic hasn’t affected visitor numbers.

"An exhibition adapted to the current health measures is being prepared and will open in 2021,” says Tomàs, who confirmed that part of that project will be shown in the great hall of the museum.