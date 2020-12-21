On Monday, the regional health ministry updated the figures for active cases of coronavirus at municipality level. Since Friday, which was when the last update was published, there have been increases in 36 of the 53 municipalities, decreases in nine and no changes in eight.

In Palma the increase is almost 500, although by comparison with Monday last week the rise is just below 600 (598 to be precise). In Alcudia cases have risen by 71 since last Monday and in neighbouring Pollensa by 52. In two other neighbouring municipalities, where there has been mass screening, the increase in Muro since last Monday is by eight, while in Sa Pobla the number is down 26.

In Lloseta, where there has also been screening, there has been a rise of 22 over the past week, while in Soller, another municipality to have had screening, there has been a decrease of seven since last Monday.

In Andratx the increase over seven days has been 32, and in Santanyi it has been 24.

The figures in brackets here show the changes since Friday last week.

Palma 2,896 (+487)

Inca 250 (+13)

Marratxi 232 (+24)

Calvia 209 (+25)

Manacor 196 (+17)

Sa Pobla 175 (-9)

Pollensa 156 (+19)

Llucmajor 155 (+23)

Soller 132 (+9)

Alcudia 130 (+33)

Andratx 91 (+26)

Lloseta 91 (-5)

Binissalem 70 (+8)

Santanyi 70 (+10)

Capdepera 63 (+5)

Muro 63 (+6)

Felanitx 61 (+11)

Santa Margalida 56 (+5)

Son Servera 55 (+10)

Sant Joan 43 (+2)

Santa Maria 39 (+3)

Alaro 36 (+16)

Arta 33 (+5)

Petra 33 (+8)

Selva 29 (no change)

Campos 26 (-2)

Consell 26 (+4)

Llubi 24 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 23 (+4)

Montuiri 22 (-3)

Bunyola 18 (+6)

Ses Salines 18 (-4)

Algaida 15 (+4)

Valldemossa 15 (+2)

Porreres 13 (+1)

Sencelles 13 (-2)

Campanet 12 (+1)

Sineu 11 (no change)

Esporles 10 (+3)

Maria de la Salut 9 (+2)

Ariany 7 (-4)

Mancor de la Vall 6 (no change)

Costitx 5 (no change)

Vilafranca 5 (-3)

Buger 3 (+1)

Deya 3 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 3 (+1)

Santa Eugenia 3 (no change)

Estellencs 2 (+1)

Puigpunyent 2 (+1)

Banyalbufar 1 (-1)

Fornalutx 1 (+1)

Escorca 0 (no change)