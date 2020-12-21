The Monday report from the health ministry indicates 328 new positive cases. These give a positive test rate of 9.52% based on 3,445 tests. The number of cases is 79 lower than on Sunday, but the test rate, which went down three percentage points on Sunday, has gone up again by the same percentage. Sunday's report indicated that there were 6,271 tests and a rate of 6.49%. Of the 328 cases, 324 are in Mallorca, three are in Ibiza and there is one in Formentera.

There has been a further increase in the number of patients on hospital wards - 23 more than on Sunday. The total for the Balearics is 301, with 22 of the 23 admissions being in Mallorca. There is one more patient in intensive care - 53 in the whole of the Balearics, with 48 patients in Mallorca, three in Ibiza and two in Minorca.

Five more patients have left hospital and a further 153 who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. Primary care is currently attending to 5,246 people in Mallorca, 254 in Ibiza, 100 in Minorca and 44 in Formentera.

The ministry has confirmed one more fatality. The total is 445.