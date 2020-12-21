Passenger arriving at Spanish airport

Foreign travellers need to have a negative PCR test.

21-12-2020Fernando Villar

The Balearic government wants foreign travellers who arrive at the islands' airports or ports to be checked "one by one" to ensure that they have a negative PCR test that was carried out within 72 hours of having travelled.

The checks are at present on a random basis. This hasn't only led the regional government to ask for more thorough control, it has also been the source of some annoyance to travellers, who have gone to the trouble to get the negative test only to find that they haven't been asked to present evidence. The system of control comes under the Spanish government and not the Balearic government.

In response to concerns about the coronavirus variant, Madrid has announced that it will be reinforcing the test control procedure for UK travellers. President Armengol, who made the call for stricter control on Monday, added that she was not in favour of a ban on UK citizens coming to Spain.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.