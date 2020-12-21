The Balearic government wants foreign travellers who arrive at the islands' airports or ports to be checked "one by one" to ensure that they have a negative PCR test that was carried out within 72 hours of having travelled.

The checks are at present on a random basis. This hasn't only led the regional government to ask for more thorough control, it has also been the source of some annoyance to travellers, who have gone to the trouble to get the negative test only to find that they haven't been asked to present evidence. The system of control comes under the Spanish government and not the Balearic government.

In response to concerns about the coronavirus variant, Madrid has announced that it will be reinforcing the test control procedure for UK travellers. President Armengol, who made the call for stricter control on Monday, added that she was not in favour of a ban on UK citizens coming to Spain.