The microbiology service at Son Espases Hospital is analysing whether the new coronavirus variant in the UK is present in the Balearics.

President Armengol explained on Monday that researchers are studying positive cases linked to the UK by analysing the genome of positive patients who have come from the UK or who have had contact with a case from there.

The incidence of coronavirus in the Balearics has increased sharply in recent weeks, and Armengol said that Mallorca faces a situation of "extreme danger". She indicated that further measures may have to be activated on Monday next week.

In Mallorca, the 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 has reached 518.96. For the seven-day period it is 320.19. The average positive test rate stands at 8.86%. In Minorca the 14-day incidence is 137, with a test rate of 2.66%. In Ibiza there has been a slight increase to 105 (for the 14 days) and a 4.5% test rate. Formentera has become a worry, as the 14-day incidence is 422.85. The island has been placed on Tier Two restrictions.