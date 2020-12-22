MALLORCACARHIRECOMPANY.COM Long term vehicle rental available from just 10 € per day. Call 627-294626.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





CHRISTMAS IS JUST around the corner. Why not pop along to Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin and pick up a bargain. Plenty of decorations and gift ideas for all ages. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





OPEL CORSA 1.2 FOR SALE, low consumption, runs perfectly, appointment already made for the MOT in December. Good exterior and interior condition. Recently serviced and tyres changed at the beginning of the year. Colour blue. Year 2000, 110,000 kms, petrol, 3 doors, 70cv, manual. 1,599 €. Tel. 608-571438.



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





2 SEATER SOFA in excellent condition, 150 €. Cancer Care Charity Shop, San Agustín. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself. Lots more furniture available.



FREE ADVERTS. With every lineage advert placed on our website you will receive the same advert published in the newspaper on the same day free of charge. Call 971-788405 to place your advert.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.





POLLENSA: Fabulous mountain views. Peaceful location. Attractive 3,300 m² finca with swimming pool. Lounge/ diner, large equipped kitchen with island unit, utility/ laundry room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one en suite). Front and lateral porches, lovely garden, fruit trees, pond. Central heating, double glazing, electricity, own well. Viewing recommended. 495,000 €. Ref. 9262. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





IMPOSING THREE STOREY home in Costitx. Currently five bedrooms, two bathrooms, patio and terrace with possibility of small swimming pool. Great potential as a family home, bed and breakfast or similar. 296,000 €. Ref. 9447. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





MURO: Excellent value! Three storey townhouse recently renovated. Living room, kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom, guest washbasin/ WC, utility and top floor with potential for further bedrooms/ bathroom. Small balcony and covered porch. Beaches only 10 minutes drive! 162,000 €. Ref. 9478. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





MANCOR DE LA VAL: Lovely character townhouse with pretty patio and terraces. Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, central heating and double glazing. Well presented and competitively priced. 375,000 €. Ref. 9506. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



