Mallorca lottery win

Mallorca scoops lottery prize.

22-12-2020J.J. Guillén

Breaking news: The number 86986 brought some festive cheer to Palma, Can Picafort and Calvia this morning in the Big Christmas lottery draw. The 5th prize is worth 60,000 euros. More to follow.

