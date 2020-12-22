Breaking news: The number 86986 brought some festive cheer to Palma, Can Picafort and Calvia this morning in the Big Christmas lottery draw. The 5th prize is worth 60,000 euros. More to follow.
5th prize in National Lottery draw sold in Mallorca
Breaking news: cash windfall in Palma, Can Picafort and Calvia
2020-12-22 By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.