Astronomers and Astrologers have been waiting for 400 years to witness the rare Jupiter-Saturn Conjunction, which was visible in the southwest of Mallorcan skies just after sunset on Monday.

Jupiter and Saturn are more than 400 million miles apart and although they meet every 20 years, when they came together this time they were so close they looked like one single super-bright star.

This phenomenon hasn’t happened since the Middle Ages and is considered the best Jupiter-Saturn conjunction since Galileo invented the telescope.

The last time it happened was on March 4, 1226, then again on July 16, 1623, shortly after Galileo invented the telescope.

The December 21, 2020 Jupiter-Saturn conjunction took place in Aquarius, the sign of innovation, humanitarianism and independence, which Astrologers say marks the beginning of a new era.

A group of amateurs from the Institute of Astronomy & Aeronautics followed the event via a wide-field telescope in Mallorca.

Monday was definitely the best day to see these two giant planets sparkle at their brightest, but they’ll still be visible from Mallorca on Tuesday night.

Don’t miss it because Jupiter and Saturn won’t be this close again until 2080.