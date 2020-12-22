Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Vaccination will commence in Mallorca on Sunday, and only for care home residents.

22-12-2020Dado Ruvic

The IB-Salut regional health service has made clear that it is not phoning members of the public in order to make appointments to vaccinate them at home.

On Tuesday morning, IB-Salut received a number of inquiries from people who had been phoned and told that the health service will visit them and give them the vaccine. The health ministry is stressing that this is a hoax.

Vaccination will start on December 27 with residents of care homes. Anyone receiving a call of this nature should exercise caution as it is a fraud.

