The Tuesday report from the regional health ministry indicates 421 new positive cases. The number of tests was 4,839, giving a test rate of 8.7%, lower than Monday's 9.52% from 3,445 tests and 328 positive cases.

Of the 421 cases, 390 are in Mallorca, 24 in Ibiza, four in Minorca and three in Formentera.

On hospital wards there are 286 patients in Mallorca (nine more than on Monday), fifteen in Ibiza (two fewer), and seven in Minorca. There are three more patients in intensive care in Mallorca (51), four in Ibiza (one more) and two in Minorca.

Primary care is attending to 5,552 people in Mallorca, 306 more than Monday; 267 in Ibiza (thirteen more); 104 in Minorca (four more); and 37 in Formentera (seven fewer). Twenty-eight more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 214 have recovered.

The ministry has confirmed five more deaths. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 450.