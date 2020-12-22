Mallorca has failed to scoop the 'El Gordo' Christmas Lottery first prize, but there was a second prize, worth 1.25 million euros, for the numbers 06095 at the lottery shop on the Calle Niceto Alcalá Zamora in Palma. Also in Palma, Avenida del Cid in Son Ferriol, one million euros will be distributed for the sixth fifth prize (28674).

In Arta and Son Ferrer (Calvia) there were fourth prizes. The numbers, 75981, came with a prize of 200,000 euros. Aina Canet at the shop on Calle Ciutat in Arta could barely conceal her happiness. "It's a very nice feeling. We have never had such a big prize. We don't know how many have been sold because we work by terminal, but when I heard the news I started to shake."

In Son Ferrer, José Luis Pereira explained that the numbers had also been sold by terminal and didn't know who the tenths will go to. Two tickets with this number were sold, each with 20,000 euros; 40,000 euros in total.

Another fifth prize, for the numbers 86986 and with a prize of 6,000 euros for the tenth, was sold in Palma, Portals Nous and Can Picafort. Yet another fifth prize, 43831, was sold in Llucmajor and in Palma.

The jackpot, carrying a prize of four million euros, was with the numbers 72897. While Mallorca missed out this year, there were first prizes in several locations in 2018 - Arenal (Llucmajor), Cala Ratjada, Can Picafort, Inca and Palma. In the case of Palma, the first prize has been sold on six occasions - 1843, 1872, 1886, 1902, 1995 and 2018. Santa Maria del Camí had a first prize in 1986 and Ibiza in 2012. Formentera and Minorca have never had first prizes.