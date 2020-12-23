The Guardia Civil have arrested two employees of a maintenance company who were bringing drugs into Palma prison and selling them to prisoners.

An investigation was launched at the request of the prison governor, and on Wednesday the two were detained. Anabolic steroids and other pills were seized. The company is responsible for electrical and plumbing services at the prison.

No prison officials are involved in the case. The investigation is continuing to find out what support the two had in the prison. Further arrests are not being ruled out. One of the two employees has appeared in court, charged with an offence against public health. The other has been prohibited from going to the prison.