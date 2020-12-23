Palma Mallorca prison

Palma prison.

23-12-2020Alejandro Sepúlveda

The Guardia Civil have arrested two employees of a maintenance company who were bringing drugs into Palma prison and selling them to prisoners.

An investigation was launched at the request of the prison governor, and on Wednesday the two were detained. Anabolic steroids and other pills were seized. The company is responsible for electrical and plumbing services at the prison.

No prison officials are involved in the case. The investigation is continuing to find out what support the two had in the prison. Further arrests are not being ruled out. One of the two employees has appeared in court, charged with an offence against public health. The other has been prohibited from going to the prison.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.