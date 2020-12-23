The Festival of the Standard, Palma Mallorca

23-12-2020Jaume

Palma town hall has cancelled the Festival of the Standard, which takes place each year on New Year's Eve. The decision has been taken because of the current health situation.

The celebrations will be limited to the hanging of symbols of the festival from the town hall balcony. A decision regarding the mass at the Cathedral will be made by the Bishopric.

The Festival of the Standard was declared an asset in the cultural interest in 2008. It marks the anniversary of the taking of Palma (Madina Mayurqa) by Jaume I's forces in 1229.

