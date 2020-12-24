Last minute shoppers were lining up at markets in Palma on Wednesday and tills were ringing all day long at Mercat Santa Catalina and Mercat de l’Olivar as people stocked up on their festive favourites.

Fishmongers in Mercat del l’Olivar were run ragged by 09:30 and security guards were deployed as queues formed around the block, but everyone respected the social distancing rules and there were no overcrowding problems outside or inside the market.

Sales were nonstop in pretty much every section at both markets.

At La Preferida in Mercat de l'Olivar, Juana María Coll was offering delicacies such as suckling pig with dried apricots, loin with fine herbs, or goose with foie gras for €22-€62 a kilo and huevo hilado for €39 a kilo.

The Mallorcan prawns were all sold out at Pescados Marilén but José Martín had plenty of fresh crayfish on sale for between €78 and €160 a kilo, ‘jigger’ squid for €49 a kilo, live Canadian lobster for €32 a kilo and Galician lobster for €75.

In the meat section at Santa Catalina market Antonia Bosch, from Juanita’s butcher was very happy with how sales were mounting up.

"The quantity of suckling pig, stuffed chickens, fresh steak, turkey and free-range chickens they have ordered from us is incredible,” she said.

A 6 kilo Mallorcan suckling pig costs 110 euros, Mallorcan black turkey is €14.95 a kilo, duck is €10.95 a kilo and goose is €23.95.

The meats at Santa Catalina Market and l’Olivar were being sold for practically the same price.