President Francina Armengol's Christmas letter to the people of the Balearics expresses her thanks to health workers, to business and to the citizens themselves.

The letter comes at a time of "special days" for Christmas but also of a turning-point in the evolution of the pandemic in the Balearics because of the arrival of the vaccine. In calling for health safety measures to be observed to the maximum over Christmas, the president first offers her thanks to health workers, "who have experienced the stress and pain of the global crisis on the front line". Thanks to their work, their hours of "vigil and insomnia", the Balearics - together with the support of all public workers - have stood up to the virus.

The president extends her thanks to the whole of business - the productive fabric - which has been hit very hard by the social and economic crisis. Companies, the self-employed and employees have been damaged. Because of this, Armengol observes, it is more important than ever to commit to economic diversification.

Her final thanks go to the citizens of the Balearics: "You are demonstrating your public spirit and your solidarity. I know that the restrictions involve sacrifices. It is not easy to have to change habits. It is painful to have to stop hugging." The president concludes by asking for one "last effort to beat the virus".