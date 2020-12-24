Arta town hall has added its voice to criticisms of the regional environment ministry's plan to create a camping area on the publicly-owned Es Canons finca. The ruling administration - PSOE, El Pi, Alternativa per Arta - have wanted to express openly their "concern about the scale and arbitrariness of the proposal".

An unfavourable technical and legal report has been sent to the ministry from the town hall. There is surprise at the way in which an "express procedure" is being adopted. This doesn't allow the public or the town hall to enter into the necessary debate regarding leisure activity on the finca or the scope of conservation.

The proposal relates to a finca which is a protected natural area that is part of the Xarxa Natura 2000 (Nature Network) and is also intended to become an extension to the Llevant Nature Park. "We are talking about a camping area of 13,500 square metres with capacity for 250 people. These facilities imply an increase in pressure from public use in a particularly fragile area."

The environmentalists GOB have raised their objections to the proposed camping area, as has a local citizens' group. The ministry has insisted that the campsite would be in a pine wood area that is not highly sensitive. It would be a kilometre from the sea and would only be accessible by foot. It has stated that there is no intention for a car parking area, as has been claimed.