The Thursday report from the regional health ministry is 463 new positive cases with a test rate of 8.48% from 5,459 tests. The test rate is therefore down from the 9.09% on Wednesday. There are 141 fewer cases than Wednesday and there were 1,185 fewer tests. Of the 463 cases, 413 are in Mallorca (157 fewer than Wednesday), 25 are in Ibiza, 20 in Minorca and five in Formentera.

In the hospitals, there are six fewer patients on wards in Mallorca (281), the same number as yesterday in Ibiza (eleven) and three fewer in Minorca (four). There are two more patients in intensive care, both in Mallorca (a total of 52). In Ibiza there are three patients and in Minorca two.

Thirty-three more patients have been discharged from hospital, while a further 311 who were being monitored by primary care have recovered.

The ministry has confirmed the deaths of four more people; the total is 454.