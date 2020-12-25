The Balearics epidemiology service reports a 43% increase in the incidence of coronavirus cases in Mallorca over the seven-day period to Wednesday this week. The 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 has risen from 386.6 cases to 554.1.

For the Balearics as a whole, there was a 40% increase to 462.8 cases, there having been rises in the cumulative incidence in Ibiza (from 109.5 cases to 129.8) and Formentera (from 231.2 to 503.7) and a decrease in Minorca (down from 132.8 to 109.2).

At municipality level in Mallorca, Petra had the highest seven-day incidence per 100,000 up to Wednesday. This was 874.1 cases; the actual number of positive diagnoses was 25. Lloseta had 768.2 cases (46 positives) and Alaro 646.1 (36 positives).

Since the start of the pandemic and up to December 23, the epidemiology service has verified 31,922 positive cases in the Balearics - 26,962 of these have been in Mallorca. Seventy-five per cent of these cases have presented symptoms; the other 25% have been asymptomatic. The service has classified 257 as cases that have come from other regions of Spain and 160 from other countries.

The Balearic government is expected to announce more measures on Monday. Further reductions in capacities, an even earlier curfew than the current one of 10pm, and closures of municipality perimeters are all believed to be being considered.