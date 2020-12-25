The snowfall wasn't great and nor had it been forecast to be, but snow there nevertheless was in the Tramuntana Mountains on Christmas Day.

The fall in temperature and the occasional showers produced some snow at about 700 metres. At the Serra de Alfabia weather station in Bunyola, the temperature was down to -1.1C at five in the afternoon; it was -0.1C at the Son Torrella station in Escorca.

While it had been quite sunny and reasonably warm on Christmas Day morning, there was a big change in the afternoon. In Pollensa, for example, the temperature had been 14.1C around 11am. By 6pm it was 4.8C.