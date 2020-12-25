Snow flurries on Christmas Day in Mallorca

Snow flurries on Christmas Day in Mallorca.

25-12-2020@DaniCapo_Meteo

The snowfall wasn't great and nor had it been forecast to be, but snow there nevertheless was in the Tramuntana Mountains on Christmas Day.

The fall in temperature and the occasional showers produced some snow at about 700 metres. At the Serra de Alfabia weather station in Bunyola, the temperature was down to -1.1C at five in the afternoon; it was -0.1C at the Son Torrella station in Escorca.

While it had been quite sunny and reasonably warm on Christmas Day morning, there was a big change in the afternoon. In Pollensa, for example, the temperature had been 14.1C around 11am. By 6pm it was 4.8C.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.