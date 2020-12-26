

It’s a White Christmas in Mallorca! There’s snow on Puig Major, Penyal des Migdia and Puig de Tomir and it’s really cold in some places, especially overnight.

It’s 12 degrees in Palma today with lots of sunshine, a chilly northerly wind and a low of 6.

Calvia is 13 and sunny with strong winds and an overnight temperature of 5 degrees.

It’s 12 degrees in Santanyi with 40 kilometre northerly winds and the mercury will drop to 2 degrees after dark.

Alcudia is 16 degrees and sunny with strong southerly winds throughout the day and a low of 6.

It’s 11 degrees in Escorca with lots of sunshine, very high winds and an overnight low of zero.

Geographer Miquel Salamance tweeted incredible video of the snow on Christmas Day in various areas of the Island.

❄ Feia 10 anys que no nevava el dia de Nadal a Mallorca. Son Torrella, Escorca, ara mateix: pic.twitter.com/akLP0Wtpwp — Miquel Salamanca (@MiquelSalamanca) December 25, 2020

❄️❄️ Nevant amb ganes entre Monnàber i Cúber! Comença a aferrar sobre carretera. pic.twitter.com/YCTJKaxRUR — Daniel Capó (@DaniCapo_Meteo) December 25, 2020

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.