Snow in Monnàber and Cúber, Mallorca.

26-12-2020@MiquelSalamanca/Twitter


It’s a White Christmas in Mallorca! There’s snow on Puig Major, Penyal des Migdia and Puig de Tomir and it’s really cold in some places, especially overnight.

It’s 12 degrees in Palma today with lots of sunshine, a chilly northerly wind and a low of 6.

Calvia is 13 and sunny with strong winds and an overnight temperature of 5 degrees.

It’s 12 degrees in Santanyi with 40 kilometre northerly winds and the mercury will drop to 2 degrees after dark.

Alcudia is 16 degrees and sunny with strong southerly winds throughout the day and a low of 6.

It’s 11 degrees in Escorca with lots of sunshine, very high winds and an overnight low of zero.

Geographer Miquel Salamance tweeted incredible video of the snow on Christmas Day in various areas of the Island.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.

