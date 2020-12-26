The latest airport data from Aena shows that 132 flights took off or landed at Balearic Airports on Christmas Day.

94 flights were scheduled at Palma Airport, which is 16 less than Christmas Eve; 24 at Ibiza Airport, which is 18 less than Thursday and 14 in Minorca, which is the same as December 24.

On Boxing Day 230 flights are scheduled in the Balearic Islands, 173 in Palma, 37 in Ibiza and 20 in Minorca.

On Sunday 289 flights are scheduled in the Balearic Islands, 195 in Palma, 62 in Ibiza and 32 in Minorca.